Nominal v1.2.1.1 - Hotfix
This is a quick hotfix for various bugs and issues that are present in v1.2.1b. Note: some of these bugs may exist in earlier versions of the game, but are only addressed for v1.2.1.X and higher (currently available on the Testing Branch in Steam)
Changelog - Bug Fixes
- Fixed a major bug in the round ending logic that was causing the Results/Game Over screen to never show and leaving the player staring into the void of space
- Fixed a bug in the audio logic causing the Effects Volume to be quieter than intended regardless of the value set in the Options Menu (this could give the impression that there is no audio at all once loaded into a game, even with the default value of 50)
- Fixed a bug in the Options Menu causing the Apply button and the 'Changes will not be saved' warning to always be visible, even if changes hadn't been made
- Fixed a bug in the Options Menu causing the Apply button to call the back-end save function multiple times, causing inconsistent saved values
- (Likely) Fixed a bug causing Mouse Sensitivity (Look Sensitivity in the Options Menu) for the first person player camera in Normal Mode to have inconsistent responsiveness and intermittent stuttering
- (Likely) Fixed a very weird bug with back-end Unity compilation and script nomenclature, causing the 'startup' logic to not execute for some players, resulting in failures never triggering in Normal Mode
Changelog - Additions & Tweaks
Added canvas scaling support for ultra-wide resolutions
- NOTE: This will scale the main menu, its sub-menus, and its background cleanly, but will not push/pull assets around currently. This will require a larger rebuild of the main menu, which will actually be address in the upcoming Expanded Content update(s)
Updated the default settings so that the default Graphics Quality level is 'High' rather than 'Very Low'
Changed depots in testing branch