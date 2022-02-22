Crash Fixes
Fix for crash when you up days per year with mods
Performance
Fix hitch that happens when capturing animal icon
Fix hitch that happens when propagating foliage
Content Update 6 - Tavern Decorations!
Wall Dishes
Cutlery, Pans, Pots, Dish variants
Bronze/Steel/Silver/Gold variants
Dress up that Tavern or Kitchen
Wall Decorative Food
Small Bread, Large Bread, Garlic
Painted in festive colors
Decorative Tabletop Dice Game
What tavern would be complete without a tabeltop dice game
Learning Screen
Split decorations up by type
Better organize and group Seasonal Items
Build Menu
Improve ordering of Wall decorations
Improve ordering of Tabletop decorations
Group Trophies
Room/Building Tooltip
Improve Contents Tooltip when not yet owned
Mage Moment
Fix key prompt in narration```
Noble Fates update for 22 February 2022
Noble Fates 0.24.0.27 released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update