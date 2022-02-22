 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Noble Fates update for 22 February 2022

Noble Fates 0.24.0.27 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8253771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

Crash Fixes  
Fix for crash when you up days per year with mods

Performance  
Fix hitch that happens when capturing animal icon  
Fix hitch that happens when propagating foliage  

Content Update 6 - Tavern Decorations!  
Wall Dishes  
Cutlery, Pans, Pots, Dish variants  
Bronze/Steel/Silver/Gold variants  
Dress up that Tavern or Kitchen  
Wall Decorative Food  
Small Bread, Large Bread, Garlic  
Painted in festive colors  
Decorative Tabletop Dice Game  
What tavern would be complete without a tabeltop dice game  

Learning Screen  
Split decorations up by type  
Better organize and group Seasonal Items  

Build Menu  
Improve ordering of Wall decorations  
Improve ordering of Tabletop decorations  
Group Trophies  

Room/Building Tooltip  
Improve Contents Tooltip when not yet owned  

Mage Moment  
Fix key prompt in narration```

Changed files in this update

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.