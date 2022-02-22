-
Crew and delivery reordering using click-and-drop:
- In the right-hand side crew dialog, click the "reorder" button to change ordering of crew/building/vehicle/delivery cards in each section.
- Delivery step reordering works the same way as well.
Bug fix: Not enough beer keg consumption in Cincinnati, Detroit and Atlantic City
Bug fix: Crew dialog header text didn't refresh when switching languages
Upgraded Unity engine to 2020.3 LTS
City of Gangsters update for 22 February 2022
Update notes for verson 1.2.11
