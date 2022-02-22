 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

City of Gangsters update for 22 February 2022

Update notes for verson 1.2.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8253331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Crew and delivery reordering using click-and-drop:

    • In the right-hand side crew dialog, click the "reorder" button to change ordering of crew/building/vehicle/delivery cards in each section.
    • Delivery step reordering works the same way as well.

  • Bug fix: Not enough beer keg consumption in Cincinnati, Detroit and Atlantic City

  • Bug fix: Crew dialog header text didn't refresh when switching languages

  • Upgraded Unity engine to 2020.3 LTS

Changed files in this update

City of Gangsters Windows Depot 1386782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.