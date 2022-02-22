Update notes for 22.2.2022

- Misc: The caravan depot now has a crane and you can build depot exits/entries in it.
- UI: When in expert mode, there is now also a button for 4x speed.
- Fixed: When building a road using the "drag-method", the game now correctly places foundations when required.
- Fixed: When deselecting a building with visible input/output arrows, the arrows now disappear.
- Fixed: Lag while placing foundations.
- Fixed/Misc: Toggling a conveyor belt into a distributor and vice versa now displaces items that are currently on the belt. This prevents items from getting stuck.
Kubifaktorium update for 22 February 2022
