 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kubifaktorium update for 22 February 2022

Update notes for 22.2.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8252992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Misc: The caravan depot now has a crane and you can build depot exits/entries in it.
  • UI: When in expert mode, there is now also a button for 4x speed.
  • Fixed: When building a road using the "drag-method", the game now correctly places foundations when required.
  • Fixed: When deselecting a building with visible input/output arrows, the arrows now disappear.
  • Fixed: Lag while placing foundations.
  • Fixed/Misc: Toggling a conveyor belt into a distributor and vice versa now displaces items that are currently on the belt. This prevents items from getting stuck.

Changed files in this update

Kubifaktorium Windows Depot 898721
  • Loading history…
Kubifaktorium Linux Depot 898722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.