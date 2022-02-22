- Fixed display issues with the on-screen button prompts in tutorials.
- Prevent switching to a campaign the user doesn't own by using the reset mission progress menu.
- Fixed a bug in the first mission where the rivals could speed ahead.
- Fixed being able to skip the intro in missions.
- Editor: Reverse zig zag direction is now ctrl+shift+r instead of ctrl+alt+r.
- Fixed a bug where the quit-without-saving prompt could be active but invisible.
SEQUENCE STORM update for 22 February 2022
Update 1.3.4i
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update