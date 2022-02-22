 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SEQUENCE STORM update for 22 February 2022

Update 1.3.4i

Share · View all patches · Build 8252776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed display issues with the on-screen button prompts in tutorials.
  • Prevent switching to a campaign the user doesn't own by using the reset mission progress menu.
  • Fixed a bug in the first mission where the rivals could speed ahead.
  • Fixed being able to skip the intro in missions.
  • Editor: Reverse zig zag direction is now ctrl+shift+r instead of ctrl+alt+r.
  • Fixed a bug where the quit-without-saving prompt could be active but invisible.

Changed files in this update

SEQUENCE STORM Content Depot 630641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.