The Wizard: WizHarder Edition update for 22 February 2022

Hotfix v0.5.0f6

Build 8252420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed items despawning if you reload a level before taking a turn
  • Fixed enemies registering for the score multiple times if you reload a level before taking a turn
  • Fixed summoned enemies getting scored
  • Fixed effect counter text alignment
  • Fixed level 2 get's loaded if players try to get back to the main menu in level 1

