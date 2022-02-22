- Fixed items despawning if you reload a level before taking a turn
- Fixed enemies registering for the score multiple times if you reload a level before taking a turn
- Fixed summoned enemies getting scored
- Fixed effect counter text alignment
- Fixed level 2 get's loaded if players try to get back to the main menu in level 1
The Wizard: WizHarder Edition update for 22 February 2022
Hotfix v0.5.0f6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
