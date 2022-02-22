English
[Chinese Derplomat Simuation]Added a redo option to re-write the AI-generated text as much as you like. :)
The wolves captured in Siberia areas are now classified as Siberian Wolf instead of normal wolves. They now get immunity against the cold environment and resistance to ice magics. The change shall automatically apply to previously captured wolves.
New skill: Icy Claw (It can be learned from the Caretaker's global pet service. For Siberian Wolves only for now.)
简体中文
【外交官模拟器】加入了重写的功能，使AI不断根据之前给定的主题不断重写文章。:)
在西伯利亚地区捕捉到的狼现在会被归类为西伯利亚狼而非普通的狼。他们对严寒环境有免疫效果，并且会对冰属性魔法有一定抗性。该改动会自动发生在此前已经被捕捉的狼身上。
新技能：冰封利爪 （可以在看护者的全球宠物服务中学习。目前只有西伯利亚狼可以学习。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 22 February 2022
Update, Version 20220222
English
