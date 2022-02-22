 Skip to content

Stop the Saturnians! update for 22 February 2022

Patch Update Ver. 1.02

Patch Update Ver. 1.02 · Build 8252285

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, guys! A couple more little bug fixes for you all!

  1. The in-game leaderboards will no longer drop the name and score of the 19th person on a given leaderboard page.

  2. The Saucer on Level 24 will now always explode properly when defeated, instead of often just flying away. While the bug wasn't technically affecting gameplay, it was depriving players the joy of watching the boss go boom, and hearing the shouts of triumph from Westra or Ellie. Smash that saucer!

Good hunting, Cadets!

