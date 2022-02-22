 Skip to content

The Dark Dwellers update for 22 February 2022

Release v1.06

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added retroactive achievements. If you had issues with achievements not unlocking in-game, they will now be granted upon game startup.

-Fixed an issue where the player could unintentionally hit he Grand Archives boss with the whip

-Fixed a floor collision issue with a specific ladder in The Grand Archives

-Potentially fixed an issue where the Wraith enemy's (Grand Archives) sprite still displays after death.

