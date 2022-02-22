 Skip to content

Alder Forge update for 22 February 2022

Community Update 0.7.19

Greetings,

**

Below are the "0.7.19" update notes:

**

_

(This community update is performance-oriented and complementary to both 0.7.17 and 0.7.18)

_

*** SSGI disabled from all maps

  • CPU draw calls reduced by 14%
  • GPU rendering calls reduced by 19%
  • FPS raised by 17 to 19 fps on the majority of the maps for low-end hardware**

**

Please make sure to verify the integrity of your files and don't hesitate to speak out if you encounter anything that disturbs your experience, and thank you again for your continued support for this world, characters and story.

**

Kind Regards,

Zine. E.Falouti

