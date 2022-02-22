[Patch note] Ver.1.10a Additional fixes and implementations

Ver. 1.01e > Ver. 1.10a
Made some additional fixes and implementations to improve the gameplay.
- Fixed some UI issues.
- Added risky blade bullets for some enemies.
- Adjusted the contact damage of some middle size enemies.
- Added "ZANGEKILL(斬）" bonus to some middle size enemies.
- Fixed an issue on some enemy characters' death.
- Added a warning to the surprise attack before the stage 2 boss.
- Fixed an issue with the timer (score subtraction) during boss battles.
- Reduced damage from collision with stage 4 boss (from 128 to 101)
- Fixed an issue with the stage 5 boss, and added a time limit (timer) from the start of the battle.
- The attack pattern of the final form of the last boss was partially changed.
- Fixed other minor display issues.
Changed files in this update