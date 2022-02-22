 Skip to content

GRAND CROSS: ReNOVATION update for 22 February 2022

[Patch note] Ver.1.10a Additional fixes and implementations

Build 8252186

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver. 1.01e > Ver. 1.10a

Made some additional fixes and implementations to improve the gameplay.

  • Fixed some UI issues.
  • Added risky blade bullets for some enemies.
  • Adjusted the contact damage of some middle size enemies.
  • Added "ZANGEKILL(斬）" bonus to some middle size enemies.
  • Fixed an issue on some enemy characters' death.
  • Added a warning to the surprise attack before the stage 2 boss.
  • Fixed an issue with the timer (score subtraction) during boss battles.
  • Reduced damage from collision with stage 4 boss (from 128 to 101)
  • Fixed an issue with the stage 5 boss, and added a time limit (timer) from the start of the battle.
  • The attack pattern of the final form of the last boss was partially changed.
  • Fixed other minor display issues.

