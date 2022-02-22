 Skip to content

Draft of Darkness update for 22 February 2022

Update Notes for v0.8.0_p6

Balance
  • (Enemy) Drone PAI09: Physical Power per level 0.2->0.3.
  • (Card/Knife) No Mercy: Damage multiplier (per Bleeding layer) 0.5x->0.2x.
  • (Card/Knife) Out for Blood: Now applies Bleeding equal to 5 times the base damage of the card (1x->5x).
  • (Card/Shotgun) Execute: Damage (no stagger) 3x->2x.
Fixes
  • Fixed Out for Blood card not working with most of the cards.
  • Fixed Execute card dealing damage from two conditions at the same time.
  • Fixed hang occurring when hovering over the expand icon (...) in the item bar.
  • Fixed companion from the Robbery decision event starting with Shoot and Roll (unremovable).
  • Small addition to stat tooltips to prevent confusion about attribute value increases per level.
  • Fixed several missing source names in attribute calculation tooltips.
  • Fixed cards with health loss crashing the game.
  • Fixed health loss not applying in some of the decision events.
  • Fixed shotgun weak cards showing lock sprites.
  • Fixed several trivial bugs generating error reports.

