Solargene update for 23 February 2022

Recent changes to 0.8 and the start of development of 0.9

Build 8251982

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have begun development of version 0.9 and will be busy for the near future.

Before releasing 0.9, I will review and respond to any bug reports and suggestions that come in during this period.

Have a great game everyone and stay tuned =)

0.8.40

  • fixed a crash when dividing a room with furniture into parts
  • fixed one of the windows material
  • localization fix
  • fixed building station sections too close to each other
  • prohibited building docks too close together in different sections
  • oxygen consumption in optics production reduced by a factor of 10
  • polymer cost increased by a factor of 10
  • oxygen costs in polymer production reduced by a factor of 10
  • ceramic production costs increased by a factor of 3

0.8.39

  • camera coordinates reset in space was fixed
  • helium-3 production increased by 43%
  • fixed breaking relations with a nation without announcing
  • cost of solar panels on the station increased to 5
  • cost of solar panels in the colony increased to 10
  • corrected solar panel power generation hint in shade
  • corrected brightness of day on Venus
  • increased brightness of red numbers in tooltip when resource is low
  • fixed crashing when the landing pad is removed

0.8.37

  • fixed display of landing pad marker on some graphics parameters
  • added logging when removing furniture

0.8.36

  • fixed crash when loading station with invalid camera coordinates
  • rebalanced ship building contract
  • reduced the cost of batteries on the space station
  • fixed construction of engines and other units on station's static section

0.8.35

  • helium-3 and hydrogen consumption for fusion fuel production was cut by 3 times
  • fusion fuel cost increased by 2 times
  • precious metal and ceramic consumption in electronics production was increased by factor of 10
  • the cost of lamps is doubled
  • Rare earth elements were added to batteries
  • opportunity to buy rare earth elements on Earth
  • added checks on building solar panels crossing the wheel
  • forced interior fails when installing a new item in it
  • corrected personnel contentment count when there are tourists on the station

0.8.34

  • community made localization fixes transferred to the game
  • energy consumption for ice production has been reduced by a factor of 10
  • energy consumption for steel production increased tenfold
  • water production from ice increased 5 times
  • fixing the drop when displaying the tooltip
  • precious metal consumption in electronics production reduced by a factor of 10
  • ice mining reduced by 4 times
  • assembly line production increased 10 times
  • electronics cost quadrupled
  • the cost of lamps has been quadrupled
  • Ceramics cost for electronics production is reduced by a factor of 10
  • Electronics costs for lamps and photocells production decreased by 10 times
  • The cost of photocells was increased by a factor of 5
  • the cost of precious metals has been reduced by a factor of 2

