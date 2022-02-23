Recent changes to 0.8 and the start of development of 0.9

I have begun development of version 0.9 and will be busy for the near future.
Before releasing 0.9, I will review and respond to any bug reports and suggestions that come in during this period.
Have a great game everyone and stay tuned =)
0.8.40
- fixed a crash when dividing a room with furniture into parts
- fixed one of the windows material
- localization fix
- fixed building station sections too close to each other
- prohibited building docks too close together in different sections
- oxygen consumption in optics production reduced by a factor of 10
- polymer cost increased by a factor of 10
- oxygen costs in polymer production reduced by a factor of 10
- ceramic production costs increased by a factor of 3
0.8.39
- camera coordinates reset in space was fixed
- helium-3 production increased by 43%
- fixed breaking relations with a nation without announcing
- cost of solar panels on the station increased to 5
- cost of solar panels in the colony increased to 10
- corrected solar panel power generation hint in shade
- corrected brightness of day on Venus
- increased brightness of red numbers in tooltip when resource is low
- fixed crashing when the landing pad is removed
0.8.37
- fixed display of landing pad marker on some graphics parameters
- added logging when removing furniture
0.8.36
- fixed crash when loading station with invalid camera coordinates
- rebalanced ship building contract
- reduced the cost of batteries on the space station
- fixed construction of engines and other units on station's static section
0.8.35
- helium-3 and hydrogen consumption for fusion fuel production was cut by 3 times
- fusion fuel cost increased by 2 times
- precious metal and ceramic consumption in electronics production was increased by factor of 10
- the cost of lamps is doubled
- Rare earth elements were added to batteries
- opportunity to buy rare earth elements on Earth
- added checks on building solar panels crossing the wheel
- forced interior fails when installing a new item in it
- corrected personnel contentment count when there are tourists on the station
0.8.34
- community made localization fixes transferred to the game
- energy consumption for ice production has been reduced by a factor of 10
- energy consumption for steel production increased tenfold
- water production from ice increased 5 times
- fixing the drop when displaying the tooltip
- precious metal consumption in electronics production reduced by a factor of 10
- ice mining reduced by 4 times
- assembly line production increased 10 times
- electronics cost quadrupled
- the cost of lamps has been quadrupled
- Ceramics cost for electronics production is reduced by a factor of 10
- Electronics costs for lamps and photocells production decreased by 10 times
- The cost of photocells was increased by a factor of 5
- the cost of precious metals has been reduced by a factor of 2
