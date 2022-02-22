- Early waves will now contain at least 112 foes up from the previous 48. This will greatly enhance initial experience and netherprime gains, all the while making the early levels a lot less boring.
- The number of foes in the various waves will from now on increase at half the previous version's rate, making waves 60-150 a lot more easy to deal with.
- The splitters have been altered to become an ultra-wide attack weapon, making them a lot more useful when they become available.
- Most weapons have been rebalanced, losing a bit of firepower to enhance their ammo total in most cases.
- The base drop rate for all items was reduced to make the early game more balanced and the late game a little bit more challenging.
- The drop rate of the blue netherprime crystals was slightly reduced.
- Maximum achievable critical chance was reduced to 80% down from the previous possible 99.9% chance.
- Maximum achievable foe-piercing chance was reduced to 45% down from the previous possible 50% chance.
- A rare bug that caused the game to crush has been identified on certain machines and hopefully completely dealt with.
- Many bosses will now move a little bit faster per stage of endangerment to themselves.
- All common enemies will from now on will have more hps than they did before.
- All bosses gain more and more hps as the game progresses when compared to the previous game versions.
Netherspace II updated to Version 1.05
