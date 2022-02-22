 Skip to content

Netherspace 2 update for 22 February 2022

Netherspace II updated to Version 1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 8251959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Early waves will now contain at least 112 foes up from the previous 48. This will greatly enhance initial experience and netherprime gains, all the while making the early levels a lot less boring.
  • The number of foes in the various waves will from now on increase at half the previous version's rate, making waves 60-150 a lot more easy to deal with.
  • The splitters have been altered to become an ultra-wide attack weapon, making them a lot more useful when they become available.
  • Most weapons have been rebalanced, losing a bit of firepower to enhance their ammo total in most cases.
  • The base drop rate for all items was reduced to make the early game more balanced and the late game a little bit more challenging.
  • The drop rate of the blue netherprime crystals was slightly reduced.
  • Maximum achievable critical chance was reduced to 80% down from the previous possible 99.9% chance.
  • Maximum achievable foe-piercing chance was reduced to 45% down from the previous possible 50% chance.
  • A rare bug that caused the game to crush has been identified on certain machines and hopefully completely dealt with.
  • Many bosses will now move a little bit faster per stage of endangerment to themselves.
  • All common enemies will from now on will have more hps than they did before.
  • All bosses gain more and more hps as the game progresses when compared to the previous game versions.
