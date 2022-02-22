Unique Investigators but not a Pyromaniac Among Them?

Version: 0.1.10.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-186-4382
Additions
- Added Flare Gun
- Added Torches
- Added unique player stats
[table]
[tr]
[th]Investigator[/th]
[th]Perks[/th]
[th]Gaps[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Vince[/td]
[td]Increased Glow Range
+25 Health[/td]
[td]-25 Stamina[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]James[/td]
[td]+20% accuracy
Starts with Brass Knuckles
Starts with Battery[/td]
[td]Decreased Glow Range[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Hans[/td]
[td]Can carry 2 pistols
Starts with P38 instead of Revolver[/td]
[td]Starts with less additional ammo[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Avery[/td]
[td]Double melee damage
+40 Stamina[/td]
[td]-20% accuracy[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
- Revenant can now devour minions
- Added messaging for new players about timing and accuracy when attacking as monster.
Changes
- Starting the game for the first time sets frame rate limit to 60 and disables motion blur
Improvements
- Carryble items now show on the HUD with an icon.
- Additional clutter on vanities.
- Better messaging for monster devouring.
- Improved many collision calculations to have better performance and better match the mesh.
- 0 Tasks in lobby is no longer allowed.
- Improved hint messages to take into account locked rooms to instead tell you where the keys are.
- Turning off help text disables sidebars at start
- Added text saying max team sizes in lobby
- Alive/Dead HUD now has player group colors.
Fixes
- Departing players are removed from the Alive/Dead HUD
- Fixed issue where hint text for Revenant would show the wrong area.
- Fixed issue where you could get stuck on top of the bookcase.
- Fixed bug where you could get stuck if you spammed picking up items too quickly.
- Fixed issue where you couldn't cycle between multiple magazine pistols.
- Removed debug text from light switches.
- Fixed task count changes when changing monsters.
Changed files in this update