Dirge update for 22 February 2022

Unique Investigators but not a Pyromaniac Among Them?

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.1.10.0

Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-186-4382

Additions

  • Added Flare Gun
  • Added Torches
  • Added unique player stats

    [table]

    [tr]

    [th]Investigator[/th]

    [th]Perks[/th]

    [th]Gaps[/th]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Vince[/td]

    [td]Increased Glow Range

    +25 Health[/td]

    [td]-25 Stamina[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]James[/td]

    [td]+20% accuracy

    Starts with Brass Knuckles

    Starts with Battery[/td]

    [td]Decreased Glow Range[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Hans[/td]

    [td]Can carry 2 pistols

    Starts with P38 instead of Revolver[/td]

    [td]Starts with less additional ammo[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]Avery[/td]

    [td]Double melee damage

    +40 Stamina[/td]

    [td]-20% accuracy[/td]

    [/tr]

    [/table]
  • Revenant can now devour minions
  • Added messaging for new players about timing and accuracy when attacking as monster.

Changes

  • Starting the game for the first time sets frame rate limit to 60 and disables motion blur

Improvements

  • Carryble items now show on the HUD with an icon.
  • Additional clutter on vanities.
  • Better messaging for monster devouring.
  • Improved many collision calculations to have better performance and better match the mesh.
  • 0 Tasks in lobby is no longer allowed.
  • Improved hint messages to take into account locked rooms to instead tell you where the keys are.
  • Turning off help text disables sidebars at start
  • Added text saying max team sizes in lobby
  • Alive/Dead HUD now has player group colors.

Fixes

  • Departing players are removed from the Alive/Dead HUD
  • Fixed issue where hint text for Revenant would show the wrong area.
  • Fixed issue where you could get stuck on top of the bookcase.
  • Fixed bug where you could get stuck if you spammed picking up items too quickly.
  • Fixed issue where you couldn't cycle between multiple magazine pistols.
  • Removed debug text from light switches.
  • Fixed task count changes when changing monsters.

