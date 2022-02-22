Fall Guys Season 6 Mid-Season Update: Crossplay Has Arrived!

WELCOME, BEAN FANS! The time has come. Our Season 6 update comes with some of our most-anticipated functionality: you can now party-up with your Fall Guys buddies regardless of whether they’re on PC or PlayStation™, courtesy of some swanky tech from our friends at Epic Online Services! We’re also delighted to introduce a brand-new game mode called Sweet Thieves, as well as a whole host of bug-fixes for you to sink your wrenches into. Let’s gooooooo!

You can launch into our update right now on PlayStation™ and Steam, but if not, let us take you on a tour of what the new update brings!

Crossplay!

So first and foremost, we’re SO pumped to announce the arrival of cross-platform lobbies! This means that you and your friends can form parties while playing Fall Guys regardless of whether they are on PC or PlayStation™. Though you were previously able to form cross-platform lobbies in Custom Shows, this now means you can party-up and enjoy any of our applicable playlists in Fall Guys—from Squads, to Duos, to Main Show and beyond.

As long as you and your friends have already linked your Epic Accounts to Fall Guys, you’ll be able to play together by using the “Invite Players” functionality. Don’t worry if you, or others, haven’t linked accounts yet; there’ll be a prompt to do so upon launching the game. Here’s more info on linking your Epic account! Anyone that you already have added as friends on PlayStation™ or Steam will automatically appear in your Epic friends list. To add new friends, simply search for them by using their Epic or PlayStation™ name, and voila - if they also have a linked account their name will appear.

To invite players to your party in Fall Guys, you can just press “Invite Players” from your main screen, and your Epic Friends will be available to party-up with. Find out more about how this works and check out our FAQs over on our Fall Guys Support Page. The Support Team is also on hand to help in case you run into any issues!

We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch™ and Xbox is highly anticipated. We're finalising development, and though it isn't within this update, it’s still coming! Until then, we're super excited to enable this cross-platform functionality for our existing platforms as a first step.

Sweet Thieves!

You may have heard whispers of this mode in the past under a different name - or, perhaps, seen an erroneous image called INVISIBEANS PLACEHOLDER circa Season 6 launch. Under a new, sweeter name, Sweet Thieves is coming to the game in the very near future. This Round is split into two types of players: Thieves, and Guardians. Whilst the Thieves navigate the level to secure and steal candy pieces, Guardians must locate and detain them, and ultimately send the Thieves to Jail. Don’t worry though, Thieves can free each other at the push of a button…

Oh, and did we mention it comes with a new mechanic?! Exclusive to this mode, you’ll be able to make your Fall Guy walk, instead of run. Perfect for all of you sneaky beanies.

But we don’t want to jump the (chewing) gum - you’ll see a deep-dive and trailer on this mode very soon.

Fixes and Improvements!

We’ve had our swatters out, put up our flypaper, and squashed a whole host of bugs in this update. Piping hot, straight from our QA team, here’s the list of fixes and improvements that accompanied this update:

[Customs] Fixed some instances where a lobby would fail to load on second playthrough, forcing players to make new lobbies

Fixed some instances where a lobby would fail to load on second playthrough, forcing players to make new lobbies [Jump Showdown] Fixed players being able to stand on the central pillar and evade the spinning bars

Fixed players being able to stand on the central pillar and evade the spinning bars [Squads] Fixed an issue on race Rounds where the Round would end early after a timer is displayed

Fixed an issue on race Rounds where the Round would end early after a timer is displayed [Squads] Fixed Jump Showdown time-outs on Squads eliminating victorious players

Fixed Jump Showdown time-outs on Squads eliminating victorious players [Eliminations] Fixed some instances where players would be wrongfully eliminated on elimination levels, such as being eliminated Jump Showdown in spite of not colliding with the bar

Fixed some instances where players would be wrongfully eliminated on elimination levels, such as being eliminated Jump Showdown in spite of not colliding with the bar [Fall Mountain] Big Yeetus buff

Big Yeetus buff [Short Circuit] Fixed some instances where players would not qualify upon crossing the second lap

Fixed some instances where players would not qualify upon crossing the second lap [Sum Fruit] Fixed players getting stuck between the ramp and the tiles

Fixed players getting stuck between the ramp and the tiles [Stompin Ground] Fixed the Rhinos charging at players unexpectedly with no visual indication beforehand

Fixed the Rhinos charging at players unexpectedly with no visual indication beforehand [Jump Showdown] Improvements to other players visually teleporting when jumping over the bar

Improvements to other players visually teleporting when jumping over the bar [Emote] Adjusted the Piano emote so that it does not cut off abruptly in-game

Adjusted the Piano emote so that it does not cut off abruptly in-game [Fall Mountain] Fixed players ragdolling when interacting with a stationary turnstile

Fixed players ragdolling when interacting with a stationary turnstile [Lost Temple] Players will no longer be slowed down or halted by walking over the bottom ledges of open doors

Players will no longer be slowed down or halted by walking over the bottom ledges of open doors [Full Tilt] Fixed some See-Saws tilting more than others on the level

Fixed some See-Saws tilting more than others on the level [Roll On] Fixed some players falling through the platform floors into the slime

Fixed some players falling through the platform floors into the slime [FPS] General improvements to FPS which should decrease instances of framerate drops

General improvements to FPS which should decrease instances of framerate drops [Obstacles] Fixed rotating bar not matching direction of arrows on levels such as Big Fans

Fixed rotating bar not matching direction of arrows on levels such as Big Fans [Slimescraper] Fixed bases of Punchers appearing low-quality

Fixed bases of Punchers appearing low-quality [Crown] Winners will now be correctly awarded in the event of a tie during the Crown Grab on levels such as Fall Mountain and Lost Temple

Winners will now be correctly awarded in the event of a tie during the Crown Grab on levels such as Fall Mountain and Lost Temple [Costumes] Fixed visual issues on costumes including but not limited to Deep Diver, Fish Tank, Barbarian, Burly Barbarian, Jester, Fool, Lady Margot, Aloy, Snow Queen, Ice Maiden, and team colour issues on costumes such as Ghost, Jin, and Aloy

Fixed visual issues on costumes including but not limited to Deep Diver, Fish Tank, Barbarian, Burly Barbarian, Jester, Fool, Lady Margot, Aloy, Snow Queen, Ice Maiden, and team colour issues on costumes such as Ghost, Jin, and Aloy [Achievements] Fixed issues with unlocking Stumble Chums and Big Bully

Fixed issues with unlocking Stumble Chums and Big Bully [Gameplay] Improvements to carrying objects - when a grab is broken, characters will not ‘ping’ out of place

Improvements to carrying objects - when a grab is broken, characters will not ‘ping’ out of place [Gameplay] Improvements to ‘bean tornadoes’ in which many close-together players moving at once cause unpredictable collisions

Please remember to always report and in-game issues you face to our wonderful Support Team. Your feedback and reports are so vital in helping us keep Fall Guys as fun, playable and exciting as possible!

We hope you have fun playing and that you’re as excited to play our new mode, as we’ve been to release it! For all the latest Fall Guys news, including drop dates for Limited Time Events, costumes and collaborations, visit our official Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Never stumble alone and join the shenanigans on the official Fall Guys Discord.

See you in the Blunderdome!