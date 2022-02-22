 Skip to content

LONELY, LUSTFUL, ARROGANT, HATEFUL update for 22 February 2022

Difficulty tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 8251607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The game is now more approachable to new players!

-Replaced the old difficulty settings with "Normal" and "Hard"

-Normal -mode now has an easier first level.

