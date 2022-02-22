-The game is now more approachable to new players!
-Replaced the old difficulty settings with "Normal" and "Hard"
-Normal -mode now has an easier first level.
LONELY, LUSTFUL, ARROGANT, HATEFUL update for 22 February 2022
Difficulty tweaks
