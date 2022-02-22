Version 0.50 - Build 77 ; SubBuild 2022.2.22

New Features :
- Animation : new volley animations, including hand-made low and high volleys (that are still adjusted by the dynamic animation system) ; the legacy volley animations are now bound to the Forehand #8, and have hand-made high volley animations
- World Tour : added handmade outfit configurations to a few players, thanks to masterp443 !
Changes :
- Gameplay : lowered the extra-reach for all the strikes when the ball is very low or very high (as the racket describes somewhat of a circle instead of a linear limit), which should avoid some weird animations and give a more realistic reach overall
- Animation : the players won't try anymore to hit the ball after it has bounced against a wall, to avoid doing weird animations
Bug Fixes :
- AI : fixed a couple of animation desync issues for the CPU
- Animation : fixed a little jerking that could happen when the human player had missed the ball
