Tennis Elbow 4 update for 22 February 2022

Version 0.50 - Build 77 ; SubBuild 2022.2.22

Build 8251488

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features :

  • Animation : new volley animations, including hand-made low and high volleys (that are still adjusted by the dynamic animation system) ; the legacy volley animations are now bound to the Forehand #8, and have hand-made high volley animations
  • World Tour : added handmade outfit configurations to a few players, thanks to masterp443 !

Changes :

  • Gameplay : lowered the extra-reach for all the strikes when the ball is very low or very high (as the racket describes somewhat of a circle instead of a linear limit), which should avoid some weird animations and give a more realistic reach overall
  • Animation : the players won't try anymore to hit the ball after it has bounced against a wall, to avoid doing weird animations

Bug Fixes :

  • AI : fixed a couple of animation desync issues for the CPU
  • Animation : fixed a little jerking that could happen when the human player had missed the ball

