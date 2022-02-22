-
Fixed potential game breaking bug regarding tutorial tooltips in combination with less common VR devices.
-
Tutorial improved for Vive controller users.
-
Fixed game breaking bug with Vive controllers in the 'Basics' tutorial.
-
Graphical bug fixed, where the win screen always shows 100% statue even when the statue was lower on health.
-
Increased the time before the 'Basics' tutorial continues after the last step in the first buildphase.
Now There Be Goblins update for 22 February 2022
Small Patch - 0.14.1 - Steam Next Fest Demo
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update