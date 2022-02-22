Ancient Gods patch 0.3.0 is LIVE now!
ːsurprised_yetiː New mechanism: Teleport
- Now you can use diamond to teleport to a stage in endless mode (do not exceed the highest stage the god has ever crossed)
ːsurprised_yetiː QoL
- We will now predict and calculate the health, block of characters and opponents after you play a card when you hover over any card in your hand
- Show enhance level, and character's personal record in character selection screen
- You can press and hold the Enhance button to automatically upgrade your character
ːheart_eyes_yetiː New BGM
- Each map will have a different soundtrack according to its culture
ːhappy_yetiː New monsters
- We added 23 new monsters to the game for a more varied game experience
ːdazed_yetiː Fixed bugs
- Fixed bugs related to hand.
- Fixed a bug where Stage 1 endless mode always had a cleansing fountain event.
- Fixed a bug where goal stage was displayed incorrectly when continuing run.
- Fixed a bug related to reward in god mission.
- Fixed a bug where passive like AGI master, INT master only works in the first match.
- Fixed a bug of currency bar in Summoning.
- Fixed a bug where some opponent's passives could not be rolled out.
ːag_smileː Others
- Now effects like Lifesteal, Reflect, Thorn, Blade Mail or Ice Spike will still work after enemy dies
- Fancy health bar
- Add some bugs as always ːlaughing_yetiː.
Changed files in this update