The Sigma update is now available :
- Visual and animation improvements for all enemies and Bosses
- Visual and animation improvements for player (including all armours and spider behaviour)
- Visual and animation improvements for some FXs (weapons, pickups, ennemies chunks, ennemies attacks, player powers, water and waterfalls ...)
- Visual improvements on few assets in areas
- New visual for the main gate
- Minimap improvements (visual and clarity)
- Camera smooth feature (always a smooth effect when camera follow the player)
- Difficulty adjustments for the crouch skull, ghost crouch skull, boat crouch skull and the first boss
- Water distorsion adjustments for underwater levels
- Added japanese and chinese translation in the credits
- Various Bugs fixes
