After Death update for 22 February 2022

The Sigma update

After Death update for 22 February 2022

The Sigma update

Build 8251095

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Sigma update is now available :

  • Visual and animation improvements for all enemies and Bosses
  • Visual and animation improvements for player (including all armours and spider behaviour)
  • Visual and animation improvements for some FXs (weapons, pickups, ennemies chunks, ennemies attacks, player powers, water and waterfalls ...)
  • Visual improvements on few assets in areas
  • New visual for the main gate
  • Minimap improvements (visual and clarity)
  • Camera smooth feature (always a smooth effect when camera follow the player)
  • Difficulty adjustments for the crouch skull, ghost crouch skull, boat crouch skull and the first boss
  • Water distorsion adjustments for underwater levels
  • Added japanese and chinese translation in the credits
  • Various Bugs fixes

