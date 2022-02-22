 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 22 February 2022

Update 1.14: Minefields

Build 8251052

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

The update 1.14 is online. Minefields, new AI spawn logic, new awards menu and more...

Minefields: Be careful, do not venture in desert zones without a dog...



As usual other corrections have been made and feedback is always welcomed.

I hope this content pleases you all.

Best regards,

Helios

[CHANGELOG}

GAMEPLAY:

  • Add: Minefields
  • Add: New spawn logic
  • Add: Difficulty option - Minefields -> Add minefields in desert areas and uninhabited sectors
  • Add: Difficulty option - Spawn location -> Prioritizes location of spawn enemy (if map has different spawn type)
  • Add: Interaction - Defuse landmine (kit required)
  • Add: Dog can spot landmines
  • Improve: Can use "Switch weapon" when ADS enabled
  • Improve: Get up from lying down to crouch
  • Improve: NPC are more handled in Battle plan (hostage, captured enemy)
  • Improve: AI might not climb an obstacle correctly
  • Fix: Physics errors when use "Switch character" menu
  • Fix: Physics errors when use "Request Support" menu
  • Fix: AI operator has wrong smooth movement after finish breach door
  • Fix: Some errors interactions with AI operators

RENDERING:

  • Improve: ADS shooting animation
  • Improve: New buildings on Compound
  • Fix: Undesirable twisted arms with FP reload animation
  • Fix: NVG might not be invisible with some headgears
  • Fix: Muzzle flash might not correct location if player runs
  • Fix: Some locations errors on Compound

CAREER:

  • Overhaul: New awards menu
  • Overhaul: New ranks menu
  • Add: New 36 ranks
  • Add: Display progression of unlocked awards

UI:

  • Add: New loadout icons
  • Add: New sync order icon
  • Add: Distance between drone and pilot
  • Fix: Some french translations

Black One Blood Brothers Content Depot 1621561
  • Loading history…
