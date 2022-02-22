Update 1.14: Minefields

Share · View all patches · Build 8251052 · Last edited 22 February 2022 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Dear operators,

The update 1.14 is online. Minefields, new AI spawn logic, new awards menu and more...

Minefields: Be careful, do not venture in desert zones without a dog...





As usual other corrections have been made and feedback is always welcomed.

I hope this content pleases you all.

Best regards,

Helios

[CHANGELOG}

GAMEPLAY:

Add: Minefields

Add: New spawn logic

Add: Difficulty option - Minefields -> Add minefields in desert areas and uninhabited sectors

Add: Difficulty option - Spawn location -> Prioritizes location of spawn enemy (if map has different spawn type)

Add: Interaction - Defuse landmine (kit required)

Add: Dog can spot landmines

Improve: Can use "Switch weapon" when ADS enabled

Improve: Get up from lying down to crouch

Improve: NPC are more handled in Battle plan (hostage, captured enemy)

Improve: AI might not climb an obstacle correctly

Fix: Physics errors when use "Switch character" menu

Fix: Physics errors when use "Request Support" menu

Fix: AI operator has wrong smooth movement after finish breach door

Fix: Some errors interactions with AI operators

RENDERING:

Improve: ADS shooting animation

Improve: New buildings on Compound

Fix: Undesirable twisted arms with FP reload animation

Fix: NVG might not be invisible with some headgears

Fix: Muzzle flash might not correct location if player runs

Fix: Some locations errors on Compound

CAREER:

Overhaul: New awards menu

Overhaul: New ranks menu

Add: New 36 ranks

Add: Display progression of unlocked awards

UI: