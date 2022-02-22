 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nimbus INFINITY update for 22 February 2022

Hotfix 0.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8250966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

thank you for all the feedback regarding the aim system over the past few days. We have been discussing it and are working on a patch for next week. Today we have a small hotfix for you guys.

  • Shortened tofu delivery section in Mission 01 (bigger overhaul coming later)

  • Optimized GPU and memory usage in Mission 01 (More optimization coming later)

  • Improved several cutscenes

  • Fixed rare crash when certain units spawn

  • Fixed crash when releasing multi lock-on while dying

  • Fixed collision on many props

  • Fixed Selected weapon name not showing initially

  • Fixed some weapons not displaying a name

  • Adjusted Player and NPC missiles

  • Fixed Mission Area warning showing in cutscenes

  • Tweaked aim assist to hit targets a little easier (more substantial improvement coming with patch next week)

  • Added 3440x1440 Resolution support

Changed files in this update

Nimbus INFINITY Content Depot 1399171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.