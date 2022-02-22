Hotfix 0.4.2

Hello everyone,
thank you for all the feedback regarding the aim system over the past few days. We have been discussing it and are working on a patch for next week. Today we have a small hotfix for you guys.
-
Shortened tofu delivery section in Mission 01 (bigger overhaul coming later)
-
Optimized GPU and memory usage in Mission 01 (More optimization coming later)
-
Improved several cutscenes
-
Fixed rare crash when certain units spawn
-
Fixed crash when releasing multi lock-on while dying
-
Fixed collision on many props
-
Fixed Selected weapon name not showing initially
-
Fixed some weapons not displaying a name
-
Adjusted Player and NPC missiles
-
Fixed Mission Area warning showing in cutscenes
-
Tweaked aim assist to hit targets a little easier (more substantial improvement coming with patch next week)
-
Added 3440x1440 Resolution support
Changed files in this update