Uploaded Beta Build v.2

Hello everyone! We have received some awesome feedback from a few testers and have implemented those changes. There is still time for additional feedback and we will be continuing to work on completing the game. If there is anything other feedback you would like to share, please feel free to let us know in our discord: https://discord.gg/RKbqBjnucZ
Patch Notes - 2/22/2022
- Added hit affect to enemies
- Changed Portal particle affect for enemy spawn and destroy.
- Made Shadow Dwellers more visible by brightening base color and added a pulsating red glow.
- Updated AI behavior for Shadow Dwellers and Shadow Beings.
- Brightened levels.
- Increased health regen to 1 HP every 5 seconds for Player.
- Updated UI design.
- Added control layouts.
- Added control detection to change input prompts.
- Added Credits accessed from end of demo and from Options.
- Removed ability to change shadow quality from Options.
- Removed Quit Game option from Game Over screen.
