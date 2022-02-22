We added much better graphics compared to what was there before.
The idea of the game itself has not changed, but it is much prettier and more playable.
To be able to create such a significant update the game was created almost from scratch.
New mechanics and features will be added over time.
In the next update we are planning:
-adding a save system,
-improving the AI of characters.
God Simulator update for 22 February 2022
Change of the graphic design
Changed files in this update