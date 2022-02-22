IL-2 Sturmovik: Desert Wings - Tobruk small Patch for v5.030

Greetings pilots!
Today we implemented yet another patch for IL-2 Sturmovik: Desert Wings - Tobruk, which brings many bugfixes and several small, but noticeable improvements to the game!
As always, we'd like to thank all of our loyal fans who share their feedback in our Steam Forums or leave a review for the game. Thank you for your support!
Read the full change log below:
- New snap/quick zoom options (Options, Controls, Quick Views),
original zoom management has been reworked (Options, Controls,
Camera/View) [OBT~Mikmak]
ATTENTION: "Options" => "Controls", Keys: Major changes, check your
settings! Consult "Manuals" => "Getting Started and Troubleshooting
Guide.pdf", Section "View system" (approx. page 21ff)
- Bugfix: Supercharger cycle command now works. [MicroWave]
- Bugfix: Tomahawk pit - gunsight marks now show correct distance and
target size. [MicroWave]
- New Campaign "Their Greatest Challenge" A new 10-mission Bf-109
campaign, free for all owners of the base game. [Cybermat47]
- Bugfixes: G.50 pit - swapped trigger and brakes, carburetor heater
and altimeter pinion animated, fixed front pressure gauges. [MicroWave]
- Biplane Flag [ATAG_Oskar]
Flight Model now has a biplane flag, true for biplanes.
- FMB Wind Speed and Direction [ATAG_Oskar]
Wind speed is now in kph. Wind direction is from 0 to 360 degrees with
the value representing where the wind is coming from.
- Faster "Lean to gunsight" motion [OBT~Mikmak]
- New: BaseMissionPath added to Mission object [Oskar]
As a convenience for mission script writers. This value is calculated
when the mission is started so if you have moved your mission from the
directory it was developed in the value will still be correct.
- Feature: new hotkey option to start/stop track recording (Options,
Control, Game) [OBT~Mikmak]
https://www.tfbt.nuvturais.de/issues/1334?issue_count=204&issue_position=76&next_issue_id=1333&prev_issue_id=1335
- Single Mission "A Busy Morning": revised Blenheim bomber and fighter
flights speeds. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Aftershocks": changed No. 82 SQN's flight path and
updated their briefings (all languages) with a more accurate speed.
[Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Kanalkampf": moved II./JG 51 Bf-109s to their
historical airbase of Marquise West, changed static Bf-109 E-4s to E-3s.
[Cybermat47]
- Campaign "Their Finest Hour" and single missions "A Busy Morning",
"Attack of the Eagles", "Attack of the Kiwi", "August Attrition", "Corpo
Aereo Italiano", "Corpo Aereo Italiano II", and "Kanalkampf": removed or
moved objects that were clipping through airfield structures at Marquise
West. [Cybermat47]
- Campaign "Their Finest Hour": revised enemy bomber formations to
have better spacing and composition in missions 5 and 6. [Cybermat47]
- Campaign "Their Finest Hour": added a new and improved poster by
Bazwelle, added moving vehicles to player airfield in missions 1, 3, 5,
7, and 10, and expanded briefings for missions 4, 6, 7, and 8. [Cybermat47]
- Campaign "Rising from the Ashes": added front markers to the Coastal
Command missions and removed a superfluous element from mission 7.
[Cybermat47]
- Campaigns "Desert Hawks" and "Eagles Over Tobruk": added more
stationary objects and revised the waypoints of several AI flights.
[Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Aerial Crusade": changed No. 3 SQN RAAF's default
aircraft to the Tomahawk Mk IIB/trop late and changed slide to match.
[Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "As Above, So Below and Dawn Over the Desert": added
more static objects, flak guns, airfields, etc. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Darkness Over Derna": added new Ju 88C-4/trop late
and Wellington Mk IC/trop late singleplayer mission. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Royal Rodeo": changed date to the 19th of August
1941, expanded battle area, fixed issue where opposing flights didn't
get close enough to see each other, changed slides to match changes, and
added more static objects, flak guns, airfields, etc. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Defiant to the End": added new single mission in
which the player can attack British Boulton Paul Defiant
turret-fighters. [Cybermat47]
- Campaigns and Single Missions: Corrected spelling and grammar errors
in multiple campaign and single mission briefings. [Cybermat47]
- Campaigns and Single Missions: Fixed a glitch where random objects
were positioned at coordinates 0.00 0.00 0.00 on multiple .mis. [Cybermat47]
- Campaigns and Single Missions: Removed ace-level pilots from
Eprobungsgruppe 210 formations to reflect that the unit specialised in
ground attack. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Aerial Crusade": revised slide for 3./JG 27.
[Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "August Attrition": removed historically accurate
7./JG 51 markings and skin. [Cybermat47]
- Single Missions "Corpo Aereo Italiano" and "Corpo Aereo Italiano
II": changed skins for RAF aircraft to be more historically accurate for
December 1940. [Cybermat47]
- Skin "Hurricane Europe Late 1940-Mid 1941": added to 100 octane and
non-tropical FB Hurricane Mk Is. [major_setback]
- Skin "TFS Spit IIa EBZ Observer Corps a02": added to Spitfire Mk
IIa. [major_setback]
- Skin "Spitfire Europe Late 1940-Mid 1941": added to Spitfire Mk IIa,
Mk Va, and 100 octane Spitfire Mk Is. [major_setback]
- Skin "Cannon Spitfire Europe Late 1940-Mid 1941": added to Spitfire
Mk IIb. [major_setback]
- Campaigns and Single Missions: expanded and improved static objects
and front markers for multiple single and campaign missions. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "The Kanalkampf": fixed error in 5./JG 51 briefing.
[Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Southampton Blitz": changed Bf 109 base to Le Havre
Octeville and changed briefings to match, fixed error in 3./JG 2
briefing. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Old and the New": removed anachronistic inaccurate
No. 274 SQN skin and updated slide to match. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Dawn Over the Desert": fixed No. 3 SQN RAAF's
waypoints so that they takeoff from and land at the same airfield.
Removed Kittyhawk Mk II serial numbers and replaced them with Kittyhawk
Mk I serial numbers. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Southampton Blitz": Stab I./JG 2 and 3./JG 2 will
now land at Le Havre Octeville. Briefing updated to match. [Cybermat47]
Changed files in this update