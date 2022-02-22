 Skip to content

Roma Invicta update for 22 February 2022

horse performance improved

Build 8250712

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I changed the animation mechanics of the horses. Now they get their frames from spritesheets. Before they consisted of individual body parts that were animated in real time (as the solders still are). In detail it does not look that smooth, but the performance in bigger battles is now significantly improved.

Changed files in this update

"Roma Invicta" Windows Depot 1878071
"Roma Invicta" Linux Depot 1878072
"Roma Invicta" macOS Depot 1878073
