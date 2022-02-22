I changed the animation mechanics of the horses. Now they get their frames from spritesheets. Before they consisted of individual body parts that were animated in real time (as the solders still are). In detail it does not look that smooth, but the performance in bigger battles is now significantly improved.
Roma Invicta update for 22 February 2022
horse performance improved
Patchnotes via Steam Community
"Roma Invicta" Windows Depot 1878071
- Loading history…
"Roma Invicta" Linux Depot 1878072
- Loading history…
"Roma Invicta" macOS Depot 1878073
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update