Update 0.56.6 [hotfix]

Good day, fighters!
Today we’ve released a hotfix for version 0.56.6 which brings the “Lunar New Year” event to the end. The Old man and fillers were removed from the game. Together with it, we’ve made some improvements, bug fixes, and particles optimization.
Changelog:
- The design of the “Testing Grounds” location was improved in sector A4-9. There were added additional ways
- Entrance to the “Bunker” location was redesigned
- Some loading screens were updated
- Added an automatic flying camera while 3rd person emotions are used. You can find relevant options in the game settings. When this option is activated, the camera will start to fly around the character while 3rd-person emotions are used
- Pressing the Shift key no longer causes camera shift when using some 3rd-person emotions
- “Type 13” head was improved (customization)
- Fixed issues with some Confederation body armor. Now they will fit on the character correctly
- Improved the interior of Gosha's shop
- Added new animations to Gosha
- Improved the interior of Rafik's shop
- Fixed incorrect position of some airdrops in the "Coast" location
- Fixed issues with materials of crafted MSR-10
- Fixed a problem due to which the eggs of the Giant Flesheater did not disappear after the end of the event in the "Coast" location
- Fixed an issue with the Giant Flesheater getting stuck in the "Coast" location
- Now the bodies of symbionts do not fall into the ground on the "Swamp" location
- Particles of the bullet hits were optimized and now they do not affect FPS so much in the game.
PS: All players got 48H of Premium in honor of the celebration of Defender of the Fatherland Day in CIS
Changed files in this update