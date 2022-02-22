 Skip to content

Grand Tactician: The Civil War (1861-1865) update for 22 February 2022

Patch 1.05: Community Requests

Patch 1.05: Community Requests · Build 8250459

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Gen'l,

A new patch is out! Version 1.05 is focused on community requests and all-around improvements to enhance game play:

  • Battle AI improvements, including deployment, defensive behavior.
  • Army and fleet management improvements, including shipyard capacity, quick construction of ships, reinforcement options for units and armies, detaching a corps from an army, creation of an independent corps after Military II policy, ability to change uniform & colors after recruitment.
  • Fixed fame system, including redeeming lost fame ("defamed") through time or battle honors, and positive morale effects from famous commanders.
  • Supply depots can be abandoned by player and the AI.
  • Commander and unit histories are updated during the campaign.
  • Further game option to decrease/increase the number of 3D models shown per unit, and optional VSync.
  • Locking map rotation only affects mouse controls, not hotkeys.
  • Bug fixes & balance improvements.

Read the full patch notes here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/654890/discussions/0/3185737967876412344/

Cheers,

The Grand Tactician Team

