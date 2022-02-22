Patch 1.05: Community Requests

Gen'l,
A new patch is out! Version 1.05 is focused on community requests and all-around improvements to enhance game play:
- Battle AI improvements, including deployment, defensive behavior.
- Army and fleet management improvements, including shipyard capacity, quick construction of ships, reinforcement options for units and armies, detaching a corps from an army, creation of an independent corps after Military II policy, ability to change uniform & colors after recruitment.
- Fixed fame system, including redeeming lost fame ("defamed") through time or battle honors, and positive morale effects from famous commanders.
- Supply depots can be abandoned by player and the AI.
- Commander and unit histories are updated during the campaign.
- Further game option to decrease/increase the number of 3D models shown per unit, and optional VSync.
- Locking map rotation only affects mouse controls, not hotkeys.
- Bug fixes & balance improvements.
Read the full patch notes here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/654890/discussions/0/3185737967876412344/
Cheers,
The Grand Tactician Team
