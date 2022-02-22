 Skip to content

Kathy Rain: Director's Cut update for 22 February 2022

Patch v.1.0.3.5224 released!

Build 8250435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Fixed a black screen on launch on some systems with low end GPUs

