[v1.4.2] Fixed bugs related to deleting transparent meshes

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.4.2 update concerns the following:
■ Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the edges of eyebrows or outfits would be cut off after deleting transparent meshes.
- Fixed a bug that caused face materials to increase to 2 when exporting, after deleting transparent meshes.
- Fixed a bug that caused an error for certain outfits (dresses, long coats) after conversion.
- Fixed other bugs related to startup
- Other minor improvements and optimizations
We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.
Changed files in this update