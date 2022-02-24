 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 24 February 2022

[v1.4.2] Fixed bugs related to deleting transparent meshes

Build 8250178

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.4.2 update concerns the following:

■ Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the edges of eyebrows or outfits would be cut off after deleting transparent meshes.
  • Fixed a bug that caused face materials to increase to 2 when exporting, after deleting transparent meshes.
  • Fixed a bug that caused an error for certain outfits (dresses, long coats) after conversion.
  • Fixed other bugs related to startup
  • Other minor improvements and optimizations

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1486351
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 1486352
  • Loading history…
