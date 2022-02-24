Patch 1.11.8 "Barbarossa"
- Added an option in the settings menu to disable cloud storage backup of your career profile statistics.
- Players that own most major DLCs should no longer see promotions for the DLC Subscription in the main menu.
- Fixed potential cloud storage issues for the career profile which could result in your statistics not being backed up.
- Fixed a potential desync issue with statistics collection in multiplayer
- Fixed the "Civil wars" stat collection for "Battle for the Bosporus" DLC.
Changed files in this update