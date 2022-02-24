 Skip to content

Hearts of Iron IV update for 24 February 2022

Patch 1.11.8 "Barbarossa"

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added an option in the settings menu to disable cloud storage backup of your career profile statistics.
  • Players that own most major DLCs should no longer see promotions for the DLC Subscription in the main menu.
  • Fixed potential cloud storage issues for the career profile which could result in your statistics not being backed up.
  • Fixed a potential desync issue with statistics collection in multiplayer
  • Fixed the "Civil wars" stat collection for "Battle for the Bosporus" DLC.

