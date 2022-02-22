 Skip to content

BustyBiz update for 22 February 2022

Patchnotes 1.42.444

Build 8249982

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ready for Spring Break? Season two will start on March 1st. Again fully packed with new Outfits, Styles, a Chat and other great stuff!
  • But March will not only bring a new season! Rachel will open the beach bar on March 1st, too!
  • Fixed a visual glitch in the 'Girls Gone Wild' interactive scene.
  • The sell price of epic managers that where bought with premium currency is now calculated based on idle income.
  • Prepared several events for the upcoming weeks.
  • Optimizations and bug fixes.

