- Ready for Spring Break? Season two will start on March 1st. Again fully packed with new Outfits, Styles, a Chat and other great stuff!
- But March will not only bring a new season! Rachel will open the beach bar on March 1st, too!
- Fixed a visual glitch in the 'Girls Gone Wild' interactive scene.
- The sell price of epic managers that where bought with premium currency is now calculated based on idle income.
- Prepared several events for the upcoming weeks.
- Optimizations and bug fixes.
BustyBiz update for 22 February 2022
Patchnotes 1.42.444
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update