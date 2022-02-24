 Skip to content

Blast Beat update for 24 February 2022

Update - v1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8249962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings players!

We have just released a new update today, hope you guys enjoy the new content and happy gaming!

Update Details

・ Added new songs for the forest stage

・ Added new songs for the volcano stage

Improvement

・ Improved melee attacks

Future updates

■ March 2022

・ Add 4-5 new songs

・ Add new note types

・ Add High-Load mode (limitation of punch speed and angle mode)

・ Improve UI and operability

■ April 2022

・ Add 4-5 new songs

・ Improve UI and operability

■ After May 2022

・ Add more new songs and stages periodically

・ Add more gauntlets and enemy colors periodically

・ Add more support for custom songs

Thank you for your continued support and happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

Blast Beat Content Depot 1778721
  • Loading history…
