KurtzPel update for 22 February 2022

February 23th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Attention, Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) February 23th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:

1. System Change
  • Rage Break Function will be deleted. Now, you will be able to evade out of aerial combos by using mana.
  • Rage gauge will no longer reset on death.
  • Increased the Rage gained from being attacked.
  • Increased the time window for Breakfall.
2. Improvements
  • Added Far Camera option.
  • Players can send friend requests and party invites with commands.
  • Improved UI to enhance visibility when Rage Break can be activated.
  • When players unlock their first Karma, a guide on switching Karma and skills will appear.
  • When an item cannot be equipped, the tooltip will display 'Cannot Equip' and the reason why.

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
