February 23th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

1. System Change
- Rage Break Function will be deleted. Now, you will be able to evade out of aerial combos by using mana.
- Rage gauge will no longer reset on death.
- Increased the Rage gained from being attacked.
- Increased the time window for Breakfall.
2. Improvements
- Added Far Camera option.
- Players can send friend requests and party invites with commands.
- Improved UI to enhance visibility when Rage Break can be activated.
- When players unlock their first Karma, a guide on switching Karma and skills will appear.
- When an item cannot be equipped, the tooltip will display 'Cannot Equip' and the reason why.
