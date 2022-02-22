 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Know by heart... update for 22 February 2022

Patch 03: Gameplay & technical fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8249929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  1. Improved player navigation in the 'fire in the orphanage' scenario.
  2. Fixed the 'doors in the fire re-activate after returning to a previous area' bug.
  3. Reworked the bus enter/exit animations.
  4. Fixed the 'character portraits restored to pre-epilogue state on game load' bug.
  5. Fixed the 'game locks up on Misha taking the bus to police station in Day 2' bug.
  6. Improved pathing for train passengers in the epilogue.
  7. Fixed Genghis's car behaviour on Day 3 when Misha found Asya without his help.
  8. Fixed Genghis's car hitting an army truck on its way from Misha's house on Day 4.
  9. Fixed the 'bust at station disappears for a frame on Day 3' bug.
  10. Fixed several issues with player keeping character controls between adjacent cutscenes.
  11. Fixed a navigation issue with police cars in front of the police station.
  12. Fixed a navigation issue with army trucks being a bigger obstacle than their 3D model.
  13. Fixed an issue with Asya's feet sinking into asphalt on Day 4.
  14. Fixed the blood test room camera being accessible after Misha had a sample taken.
  15. Fixed the 'Asya and Misha never come to visit Almaz and Artem in jail on Day 4' bug.
  16. Fixed an Aunt Galya's double appearing on Day 5 on a continious playthrough.
  17. Improved the readability of the camp on Day 5.
  18. Fixed mouse raycasts passing through the hospital building.
  19. Added footprints into the epilogue, helping players find key locations.
  20. Fixed some bugs appearing when interacting with memories in front of the cafe.
  21. Fixed the phone in the garages being interactable when in use by Kolya on Day 2.
  22. Fixed Artem teleporting towards the Pobeda in Day 2 instead of walking.
  23. Reworked the flash of Artem's Polaroid using flares.
  24. Fixed some crashes occuring on PS4.

Achievements:

  1. Fixed the 'Cartographer' and 'Nostalgia' achievements.

    If you believe that you're eligible for them and have already progressed into the epilogue, please send your Saves folder over to support@ice-pick.com.
  2. Fixed the 'Law-abiding Citizen' achievement not recognizing some ways of avoiding stealing Kolya's car.

UI:

  1. Made the current selected reply more clear in the Dialog UI.
  2. Added a hint about map pieces being draggable.
  3. Fixed text width issues in the 'Insomnia' minigame.
  4. Improved slider readability in menus.
  5. Improved options selectors readability in menus.
  6. Fixed several typos in the credits.

Graphics:

  1. Implemented an experimental SSAO fix for Intel graphics processors.
  2. Various performance improvements for consoles.
  3. Fixed the 'stuttering train movement' bug in the epilogue.
  4. Optimized some models in the various ending sequences.
  5. Fixed graphical artifacts in Artyom and Almaz's room.

Controls:

  1. Implemented experimental support for DS4 and Switch Pro controllers on PC.
  2. Fixed an issue with controller rumble not activating for elevator rides.

Text and voiceover:

  1. Fixed several English voicelines appearing in the Russian voiceover.
  2. Fixed several typos.
  3. Fixed Misha being referred to as 'Agent' in subtitles on Day 5.
  4. Reworked Misha and Asya's speech during their Day 4 walk to fade with distance to Almaz..

Changed files in this update

Remember Content Depot 685671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.