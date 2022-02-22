Patch 03: Gameplay & technical fixes

Gameplay
- Improved player navigation in the 'fire in the orphanage' scenario.
- Fixed the 'doors in the fire re-activate after returning to a previous area' bug.
- Reworked the bus enter/exit animations.
- Fixed the 'character portraits restored to pre-epilogue state on game load' bug.
- Fixed the 'game locks up on Misha taking the bus to police station in Day 2' bug.
- Improved pathing for train passengers in the epilogue.
- Fixed Genghis's car behaviour on Day 3 when Misha found Asya without his help.
- Fixed Genghis's car hitting an army truck on its way from Misha's house on Day 4.
- Fixed the 'bust at station disappears for a frame on Day 3' bug.
- Fixed several issues with player keeping character controls between adjacent cutscenes.
- Fixed a navigation issue with police cars in front of the police station.
- Fixed a navigation issue with army trucks being a bigger obstacle than their 3D model.
- Fixed an issue with Asya's feet sinking into asphalt on Day 4.
- Fixed the blood test room camera being accessible after Misha had a sample taken.
- Fixed the 'Asya and Misha never come to visit Almaz and Artem in jail on Day 4' bug.
- Fixed an Aunt Galya's double appearing on Day 5 on a continious playthrough.
- Improved the readability of the camp on Day 5.
- Fixed mouse raycasts passing through the hospital building.
- Added footprints into the epilogue, helping players find key locations.
- Fixed some bugs appearing when interacting with memories in front of the cafe.
- Fixed the phone in the garages being interactable when in use by Kolya on Day 2.
- Fixed Artem teleporting towards the Pobeda in Day 2 instead of walking.
- Reworked the flash of Artem's Polaroid using flares.
- Fixed some crashes occuring on PS4.
Achievements:
- Fixed the 'Cartographer' and 'Nostalgia' achievements.
If you believe that you're eligible for them and have already progressed into the epilogue, please send your Saves folder over to support@ice-pick.com.
- Fixed the 'Law-abiding Citizen' achievement not recognizing some ways of avoiding stealing Kolya's car.
UI:
- Made the current selected reply more clear in the Dialog UI.
- Added a hint about map pieces being draggable.
- Fixed text width issues in the 'Insomnia' minigame.
- Improved slider readability in menus.
- Improved options selectors readability in menus.
- Fixed several typos in the credits.
Graphics:
- Implemented an experimental SSAO fix for Intel graphics processors.
- Various performance improvements for consoles.
- Fixed the 'stuttering train movement' bug in the epilogue.
- Optimized some models in the various ending sequences.
- Fixed graphical artifacts in Artyom and Almaz's room.
Controls:
- Implemented experimental support for DS4 and Switch Pro controllers on PC.
- Fixed an issue with controller rumble not activating for elevator rides.
Text and voiceover:
- Fixed several English voicelines appearing in the Russian voiceover.
- Fixed several typos.
- Fixed Misha being referred to as 'Agent' in subtitles on Day 5.
- Reworked Misha and Asya's speech during their Day 4 walk to fade with distance to Almaz..
Changed files in this update