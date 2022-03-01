 Skip to content

Granblue Fantasy: Versus update for 1 March 2022

Steam Ver. 2.71 Patch Notes

Build 8249875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General bug fixes have been implemented, including fixes for specific characters.

For more information, please refer to the following URL:

http://granbluefantasyvs.com/news/2022/02/28/2-71-patch-notes/

Changed files in this update

GBVS Content Depot 1090631
  • Loading history…
