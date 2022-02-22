 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Legend of Pomodoro update for 22 February 2022

Update notes: v1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8249573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update notes v1.0.2 → v1.1.0:

  • Added a progress bar to indicate progress of the current course
  • Added a dark mode
  • Added an option to disable winter season
  • Added a ticktock SFX
  • Updated the item sorting algorithm
  • Fixed a text layout issue of Unicode characters
  • Fixed a combat counter bug after retire
  • Fixed a potential crash when quit on 32bit Windows
  • Improved gain and cost of a few items
  • Improved description of the items
  • Improved scene interaction on the adventure map
  • Improved operation of the immersive mode
  • Improved description of the daily tasks
  • Improved a few item icons

Changed files in this update

The Legend of Pomodoro Win Depot 1799521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.