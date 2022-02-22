Update notes: v1.1.0

Update notes v1.0.2 → v1.1.0:
- Added a progress bar to indicate progress of the current course
- Added a dark mode
- Added an option to disable winter season
- Added a ticktock SFX
- Updated the item sorting algorithm
- Fixed a text layout issue of Unicode characters
- Fixed a combat counter bug after retire
- Fixed a potential crash when quit on 32bit Windows
- Improved gain and cost of a few items
- Improved description of the items
- Improved scene interaction on the adventure map
- Improved operation of the immersive mode
- Improved description of the daily tasks
- Improved a few item icons
Changed files in this update