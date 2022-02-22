Update 4.33.314 - Sponsored Maps & [HERD]

- Sponsored Maps: it is now possible to sponsor maps for multiplayer games (per game). That means everyone incl. players that do not have the map are able to join! One can for example sponsor the "World Map" allowing everyone to play it for the game. Please note, this only works for players that upgraded to the latest version of the game! Be advised to probably best wait a few days for FAST-games before you use the feature (until all have the latest version).
- Sponsoring Awards: new multiplayer awards added, i.e. (1) for sponsoring a map and (2) sponsoring 1000+ coins for a game. They will be shown in the user's profile after a game has started.
- Ranking System: [1VS1] 1 vs. 1 games are not counted as [GANG]-ranked.
- Ranking System: [HUGE] games with large number of players are not counted as [GANG]-ranked (e.g. championship event).
- Ranking System: [GANG] games that are not ranked as [GANG] are designated as [HERD] in game listings.
- Ranking System: updated the categories to make it clearer that neither [1VS1] nor [TEAM] are counted as gang-ranked.
- Ranking System: moved the information about game types from the general game guide to the ranking system guide so it is all explained in one place.
- Chat Broadcasts: old game broadcasts removed. Please upgrade if you still want to broadcast your games in the chat.
- Chat Broadcasts: indicating also if a game sponsors a map or coins (excludes betting).
- Quick Join: slightly increased the required min. players to setup another quick join game after one was just created.
- Lone Wolf FAST-Server: updated to allow solo games incl. max. 1/clan again (rather than '0').
- Events Popup: streamlined the events display to be more readable. It now also shows more upcoming events.
- Ranking System: [GANG]/[SLOW] ranking added due to popular request.
- Rankings Table: now shows the TOP-100 also on mobile.
- TOP-100 & Ranked Events: updated incl. icons and awards.
- Game Info Popup: shows the category under which the game is rated also (for clarity).
- Game Info Popup: link added for the map used, which opens the preview images for a map (so one knows what map is played before entering a game).
- Events: longhaul games can now be scheduled 2x per month as needed (rather than just 1x).
- Events: CRON option updated to also allow limiting to 1.&3. or 2.&4. week (e.g. to schedule longhaul 2x per month).
- Tournament Trophies: trophies for tournaments and leagues are only given out if at least 7+ players joined.
- Tournaments: increased cost of creating tournaments from 100 to 250.
- Option "Military Upkeep": for new games, each game now declares if the game has the "military upkeep" option (MU) available in the game or not.
- Game Manual: made it specifically clear that award-farming is against the fair-play policy also.
- Game Manual: setting up games for personal gain only is not acceptable.
- Game Manual: explaining undefined and unclear rules. Ask us if you are unsure.
- Game Manual: sponsoring info moved from events popup into game manual.
- Game Manual: information about bug reporting and a new bug bounty program with cash-payout (serious bugs only) added.
- Coin Icons: added to misc. places in the UI for clarity.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Moderating: only name changes of players that are flagged or restricted are reported now (rather than everyone) to cut down on noise.
- Mainenance: unused variable removed for map renderer.
- Bugfix: viewed games could appear on one's list of joined games (prematurely added to list).
- Bugfix: event icons now also show in the event when it was actually created (image wasn't copied).
- Bugfix: usernames for random games shown before joining once the game has started.
- Bugfix: panel for random join had minimum width too large causing it to render wrong when joining a game in progress.
- Bugfix: showing replacement characters as needed if display name cannot be rendered (missing font glyphs).
- Bugfix: links in the match-making chat panel were not working (e.g. user links).
- Bugfix Crashes: when initializing mouse capture system (error better swallowed).
Age of Conquest IV update for 22 February 2022
Update 4.33.314 - Sponsored Maps & [HERD]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Age of Conquest IV Depot WIN32 Depot 314972
- Loading history…
Age of Conquest IV Depot MAC64 Depot 314973
- Loading history…
Age of Conquest IV Depot LIN64 Depot 314975
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update