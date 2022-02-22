 Skip to content

Black Ice update for 22 February 2022

0.9.159 - 2/21/22 - Map

  • Added a World Map, with zone levels, mission locations, player icons (including others in mp), and store icons for stores you've visited (among other niceties)
  • Inbox filtering buttons now display which one you're currently using
  • Fixed the arcade terrace cache not opening
  • Fixed finality ramp being invisible in photosensitive mode
  • Fixed inbox track button disappearing when disabled
  • Fixed Lasbreakers dropping with useless weapon range
  • Fixed non-arcade shops showing as the wrong color

