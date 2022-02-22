Hey folks, this update fixes a bug that the level progress bar is not working.
Also it includes a new minor bonuslevel with a very small preview for the next game by Dualarcade.
Have fun!
Busty Balls Brick Breaker update for 22 February 2022
Minor Update: Bugfix & Preview Bonuslevel
Patchnotes via Steam Community
