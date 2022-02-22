 Skip to content

DelayedSun update for 22 February 2022

Early Access 1.1 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DelayedSun Early Access 1.1 Update Changelog:

  1. Pickup items highlight to make it easier to identify the items
  2. Grenadier zombie tweaks
  3. Now when the player press RMB and LMB at the same time, the melee attack won’t be triggered for the first 0.15s
  4. Slowmotion effect cooldown duration increased
  5. Messagebox UI improved
  6. Zombie footstep & spawning sound volume increased
  7. Now player can’t aim when a melee weapon is equipped
  8. Skillpoint notification opacity reduced for a cleaner screen
  9. Character Skills UI animation improved
  10. Hard difficulty adjustment
  11. Desert eagle fire rate increased
  12. Sniper scope sensitivity reduced to match the default one.
  13. Grenadier zombie dead delay fixed
  14. Reduced green toxin hitbox & improved the material
  15. Reduced Molotov fire hitbox
  16. Player look at now have smoother animation & fixed player movement stopped when looking at objects.
  17. Minor bug fixes
  18. Improved overall performance and optimization

