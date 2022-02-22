DelayedSun Early Access 1.1 Update Changelog:
- Pickup items highlight to make it easier to identify the items
- Grenadier zombie tweaks
- Now when the player press RMB and LMB at the same time, the melee attack won’t be triggered for the first 0.15s
- Slowmotion effect cooldown duration increased
- Messagebox UI improved
- Zombie footstep & spawning sound volume increased
- Now player can’t aim when a melee weapon is equipped
- Skillpoint notification opacity reduced for a cleaner screen
- Character Skills UI animation improved
- Hard difficulty adjustment
- Desert eagle fire rate increased
- Sniper scope sensitivity reduced to match the default one.
- Grenadier zombie dead delay fixed
- Reduced green toxin hitbox & improved the material
- Reduced Molotov fire hitbox
- Player look at now have smoother animation & fixed player movement stopped when looking at objects.
- Minor bug fixes
- Improved overall performance and optimization
Changed files in this update