Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 22 February 2022
1.38.1.9 (version 1436)
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
View CSGO game tracking changes `de99520c50` for this build on GitHub
No meaningful changes could be identified for this build automagically.
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
- Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
- Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
- Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
- Loading history…
Extra notes