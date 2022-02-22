 Skip to content

Fi da Puti Samurai Playtest update for 22 February 2022

Patch notes v0.21

Patch notes v0.21 Build 8248408

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

This patch tries to fix an important issue, and does some things here and there:

-Increased precision of Rusty Rifle

-Fixed an issue that allowed dynamite to be hit while the player was holding it

-Several things for performance

-more important - changed some things that may prevent errors related to certain bullets hit-testing

-etc I forgot to take note as always

I'm still working on endgame content, hope to finish something more concrete in 2 weeks

Until next time!

