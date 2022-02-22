CHANGELOG v2.6.10
- Dedicated Servers no longer take up a player slot
- Fixed controller/hand orientation on Quest - this means that Quest standalone players will need to recalibrate at the Calibration Station the next time you play
- New restrictions on pedestal to prevent hosts from changing critical settings while a game is live
- New error messages when you can't connect to a room because it's full or the password is wrong
- Replaced validation call in the Lobby that some players were getting stuck on
- New banners from HK Army and Project PB in the arena
- VRML Season 2 maps added to the VRML tab
- Removed "wall of bricks" from VPO maps
Changed files in this update