Snapshot VR update for 22 February 2022

v2.6.10

22 February 2022

CHANGELOG v2.6.10

  • Dedicated Servers no longer take up a player slot
  • Fixed controller/hand orientation on Quest - this means that Quest standalone players will need to recalibrate at the Calibration Station the next time you play
  • New restrictions on pedestal to prevent hosts from changing critical settings while a game is live
  • New error messages when you can't connect to a room because it's full or the password is wrong
  • Replaced validation call in the Lobby that some players were getting stuck on
  • New banners from HK Army and Project PB in the arena
  • VRML Season 2 maps added to the VRML tab
  • Removed "wall of bricks" from VPO maps

