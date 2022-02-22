Patch v1.04 - Minor Fixes

The following changes have been made in patch v1.04:
- Can no longer encounter blocked tiles when entering the main hall of Telindra from the east side late-game
- A certain guard commander late-game can no longer be killed by Black Hole
- Knowledge potions can no longer be used more than once per battle
- The "Ready to Rock" achievement now unlocks when you craft all 8 ultimate weapons instead of just one
- Secret debug events in the castle are no longer accessible
- Issue with the Arkadyan warlock not triggering on the world map has been fixed
- Fixed issue where some shop items would not appear on second playthrough
- World map names no longer persist into battle
Thanks again to everyone for reporting issues as you encounter them.
<3 Frost
