Rise of the Third Power update for 22 February 2022

Patch v1.04 - Minor Fixes

Patch v1.04 - Minor Fixes

Build 8248278

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following changes have been made in patch v1.04:

  • Can no longer encounter blocked tiles when entering the main hall of Telindra from the east side late-game
  • A certain guard commander late-game can no longer be killed by Black Hole
  • Knowledge potions can no longer be used more than once per battle
  • The "Ready to Rock" achievement now unlocks when you craft all 8 ultimate weapons instead of just one
  • Secret debug events in the castle are no longer accessible
  • Issue with the Arkadyan warlock not triggering on the world map has been fixed
  • Fixed issue where some shop items would not appear on second playthrough
  • World map names no longer persist into battle

Thanks again to everyone for reporting issues as you encounter them.

<3 Frost

