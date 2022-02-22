Technical:
- Migration to the latest version of the game engine
- Improving the quality of some ground textures
- Optimization of some game locations
Continued development of the club economy
- The deputy can now upgrade club skills
- Added club skills for 20-25-30x club levels
- The club skills development system has been changed
- Club development points now gives more. After the 20th level - 2 per level, after the 30th - 3 per level
- The concept of "maximum salary" has been added. It is divided into officer and ordinary
- A change in the mechanics of payroll, now it is distributed more evenly among players
- The study of club skills is now paid (from the treasury of the club)
- Due to major changes in the mechanics of club skills, club skills have been reset, the treasury settings for taxes and payments have been reset
Changed files in this update