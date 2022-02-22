 Skip to content

Fisher Online update for 22 February 2022

Update 72

Share · View all patches · Build 8248276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Technical:

  • Migration to the latest version of the game engine
  • Improving the quality of some ground textures
  • Optimization of some game locations

Continued development of the club economy

  • The deputy can now upgrade club skills
  • Added club skills for 20-25-30x club levels
  • The club skills development system has been changed
  • Club development points now gives more. After the 20th level - 2 per level, after the 30th - 3 per level
  • The concept of "maximum salary" has been added. It is divided into officer and ordinary
  • A change in the mechanics of payroll, now it is distributed more evenly among players
  • The study of club skills is now paid (from the treasury of the club)
  • Due to major changes in the mechanics of club skills, club skills have been reset, the treasury settings for taxes and payments have been reset

