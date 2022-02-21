 Skip to content

Loco update for 21 February 2022

Untitled

Share · View all patches · Build 8248020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Signs that you can write on
  • Fixed Diesel and water truck squating when full
  • Changed Switches to Left/Right mouse sets direction instead of a toggle click.
  • Boiler water lever has less affect on temprature change
  • Vehicle handling improved (tyre friction reduced makes them understeer and slide rather than flipping over)

---World 2 changed (sorry for any floating or hidden track from moved ground)

  • Ground around coal pickup smoothed
  • Ground around City industrial supplies raised + buildings added
  • Hitbox added to tember valley platform
  • Hill route leading to the Quarry has been heavily changed (smoothed + lowered)
  • Heavy goods drop point aligned with concrete platform
  • Fixed missing refrence on rocket

