- Added Signs that you can write on
- Fixed Diesel and water truck squating when full
- Changed Switches to Left/Right mouse sets direction instead of a toggle click.
- Boiler water lever has less affect on temprature change
- Vehicle handling improved (tyre friction reduced makes them understeer and slide rather than flipping over)
---World 2 changed (sorry for any floating or hidden track from moved ground)
- Ground around coal pickup smoothed
- Ground around City industrial supplies raised + buildings added
- Hitbox added to tember valley platform
- Hill route leading to the Quarry has been heavily changed (smoothed + lowered)
- Heavy goods drop point aligned with concrete platform
- Fixed missing refrence on rocket
Changed files in this update