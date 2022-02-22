 Skip to content

Wanderer update for 22 February 2022

Version 1.07 Patch

Version 1.07 Patch · Build 8248011

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added English subtitles.
  • Changed locomotion to no longer bounce players back.
  • Updated 20 Jump St achievement to be obtainable.
  • Added new watch skin.
  • Adjusted placement for 5 Temporal Shards to make them obtainable.
  • Probable fix for Buckler (shield) so it no longer disappears when re-entering level.
  • Fixed recovery issues on some items.
  • Fixed issues with main narrative stopping.
  • Fixed issue with some players getting stuck or falling from raft.
  • Increased dead zone on thumbstick slightly to alleviate some players' control drift issues.
  • Removed subtle white outline for some headsets after time travelling.
  • Changed UX around items returning with you to the apartment if introduced to a new scene.
  • Fixed ability to achieve Deja Vu achievement.
  • Added more respawn areas so objects don’t get stuck in certain places.
  • Fixed bug where if player inserted item into inventory while half pressing trigger it could cause a crash when getting the item out.
  • Amended some minor spelling mistakes.
  • Fixed some locomotion issues in certain places.
  • Fixes some recovery issues on certain scenes.
  • Fixes a particular antiquity fragment becoming available before it should be.
  • Fixes issue where players would lose hands if holding certain objects and time travelling.
  • Fixes issue with watch being un-grabbable for some players at certain points.
  • Fixes issue with certain objects being thrown in levels that would prevent players from continuing.
  • Fixes softlock with specific item being used on another puzzle and becoming unavailable.
  • Fixed some duplication issues with certain places and objects.
  • Potential fix for Temporal Shards going missing.
  • Fixes issue with some collectible items going missing.
  • Fixed issue where Steam users would start on the floor.
  • Fixed issue that could cause a crash when starting a game on Steam.
  • Added experimental support for Vive Cosmos controllers

Changed files in this update

