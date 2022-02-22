- Added English subtitles.
- Changed locomotion to no longer bounce players back.
- Updated 20 Jump St achievement to be obtainable.
- Added new watch skin.
- Adjusted placement for 5 Temporal Shards to make them obtainable.
- Probable fix for Buckler (shield) so it no longer disappears when re-entering level.
- Fixed recovery issues on some items.
- Fixed issues with main narrative stopping.
- Fixed issue with some players getting stuck or falling from raft.
- Increased dead zone on thumbstick slightly to alleviate some players' control drift issues.
- Removed subtle white outline for some headsets after time travelling.
- Changed UX around items returning with you to the apartment if introduced to a new scene.
- Fixed ability to achieve Deja Vu achievement.
- Added more respawn areas so objects don’t get stuck in certain places.
- Fixed bug where if player inserted item into inventory while half pressing trigger it could cause a crash when getting the item out.
- Amended some minor spelling mistakes.
- Fixed some locomotion issues in certain places.
- Fixes some recovery issues on certain scenes.
- Fixes a particular antiquity fragment becoming available before it should be.
- Fixes issue where players would lose hands if holding certain objects and time travelling.
- Fixes issue with watch being un-grabbable for some players at certain points.
- Fixes issue with certain objects being thrown in levels that would prevent players from continuing.
- Fixes softlock with specific item being used on another puzzle and becoming unavailable.
- Fixed some duplication issues with certain places and objects.
- Potential fix for Temporal Shards going missing.
- Fixes issue with some collectible items going missing.
- Fixed issue where Steam users would start on the floor.
- Fixed issue that could cause a crash when starting a game on Steam.
- Added experimental support for Vive Cosmos controllers
Wanderer update for 22 February 2022
Version 1.07 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update