 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Brookhaven update for 21 February 2022

Hotfix 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8247963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Brookhaven denizens!

I've been steadily working on patching up issues over the past few days. Thank you for your patience with me as a new developer.

Bugs and Fixes:

  • Unlocked teleportation spell for the time being for new characters. It’s usually unlocked during a beginner quest, but I thought it would be helpful for now.
  • Reduced texture page to help with possible lag.
  • Fixed Natalie stunt-double on her ranch while horseback riding.
  • Fixed the player’s vampire biting ability that caused a crash with certain monsters (bats, ghosts, squirrels).
  • Moved Harper to a new spot in the Temple while she’s praying.
  • Changed the sprinkler’s depth and re-worded its description.
  • Fixed the ‘Halberd Recipe’ typo.
  • Fixed the duplicate foraging bug.
  • Reduced the collision box on stones, weeds, and trees for ease of access. This should prevent getting stuck on these objects as well.
  • Added normal fish to the list of fishing catches on the player’s farm (which I have affectionately named the ‘Trash Pond’).
  • Minions will no longer aggro to quest monsters on their own.
  • Mouse left-click was added as an additional key for refilling your watering can when standing next to water.
  • Janus the Mirror gives new cooking recipes.
  • Added a rug into the library to help show you where the Temple is located.
  • Added a Setting to turn on/off the Gamepad Controller. I still recommend using keyboard and mouse for now until I re-work the controls.
  • Fixed combat and textbox dialogue causing a freeze when together.
  • Reduced the amount of objects (grass, trees, stones) that spawn on the player’s farm upon starting. -This should help with any lag for new characters.
  • Fixed accidentally placing items if your mouse was in the mini-inventory.
  • Patched Prismatic Amulet and Amulet of Health in the Cauldron not showing properly.
  • Added ‘Notes’ for the player to read in dialogue with better explanations on how things work.
  • Fixed the crash that occurred when you have 3.5 hearts with livestock.
  • Moved the player location in the Unwritten Lands upon entering.
  • Patched the save bug that caused the player to spawn in weird locations upon saving.
  • The drone on your farm is easier to destroy.
  • Increased monster spawn in the Forest and added the Hedgehog into the dungeon spawns.
  • The Blood Altar ‘y’ position was changed. If yours is still too high, then visit Katya to move it for free.
  • Fixed fishing sometimes not opening the mini-game.
  • You can now sell Evergreen seeds.
  • Worked on Roman’s and Thomas’ dialogue.
  • Fixed Igloo not being placeable onto the farm.
  • Werewolves no longer require Silverlight to be killed and decreased their spawn rate on Full Moons.
  • Prevent objects from spawning after a certain limit to also prevent lag.
  • Zombie Manor and Menagerie should be built in a reasonable timeframe now.
  • Added Colorblind-friendly colors into the game.
  • Fixed the crafting item, bomb, not showing.
  • Fixed Zombie Manor x and y locations upon exiting.
  • Added a ‘Starting’ Chest when you begin a new character.
  • Added fall and winter art to the beach.
  • Replaced the numbers on the chest with pictures for what it does instead when you click on it.
  • Fixed Yeti portrait art.
  • Increased the spawn rate for worms.
  • Fixed goblins not completing their dying animation on level 20.
  • Added a ‘Confirm Exit’ text when leaving the game.
  • Fixed the entering Barn and Coop bug.
  • Fixed the Iron Breastplate crash while equipping it.
  • Fixed the shower for transformed players (werewolf, wendigo, bat, giant).

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1499244
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.