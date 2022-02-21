Hotfix 1.0.1

Greetings Brookhaven denizens!
I've been steadily working on patching up issues over the past few days. Thank you for your patience with me as a new developer.
Bugs and Fixes:
- Unlocked teleportation spell for the time being for new characters. It’s usually unlocked during a beginner quest, but I thought it would be helpful for now.
- Reduced texture page to help with possible lag.
- Fixed Natalie stunt-double on her ranch while horseback riding.
- Fixed the player’s vampire biting ability that caused a crash with certain monsters (bats, ghosts, squirrels).
- Moved Harper to a new spot in the Temple while she’s praying.
- Changed the sprinkler’s depth and re-worded its description.
- Fixed the ‘Halberd Recipe’ typo.
- Fixed the duplicate foraging bug.
- Reduced the collision box on stones, weeds, and trees for ease of access. This should prevent getting stuck on these objects as well.
- Added normal fish to the list of fishing catches on the player’s farm (which I have affectionately named the ‘Trash Pond’).
- Minions will no longer aggro to quest monsters on their own.
- Mouse left-click was added as an additional key for refilling your watering can when standing next to water.
- Janus the Mirror gives new cooking recipes.
- Added a rug into the library to help show you where the Temple is located.
- Added a Setting to turn on/off the Gamepad Controller. I still recommend using keyboard and mouse for now until I re-work the controls.
- Fixed combat and textbox dialogue causing a freeze when together.
- Reduced the amount of objects (grass, trees, stones) that spawn on the player’s farm upon starting. -This should help with any lag for new characters.
- Fixed accidentally placing items if your mouse was in the mini-inventory.
- Patched Prismatic Amulet and Amulet of Health in the Cauldron not showing properly.
- Added ‘Notes’ for the player to read in dialogue with better explanations on how things work.
- Fixed the crash that occurred when you have 3.5 hearts with livestock.
- Moved the player location in the Unwritten Lands upon entering.
- Patched the save bug that caused the player to spawn in weird locations upon saving.
- The drone on your farm is easier to destroy.
- Increased monster spawn in the Forest and added the Hedgehog into the dungeon spawns.
- The Blood Altar ‘y’ position was changed. If yours is still too high, then visit Katya to move it for free.
- Fixed fishing sometimes not opening the mini-game.
- You can now sell Evergreen seeds.
- Worked on Roman’s and Thomas’ dialogue.
- Fixed Igloo not being placeable onto the farm.
- Werewolves no longer require Silverlight to be killed and decreased their spawn rate on Full Moons.
- Prevent objects from spawning after a certain limit to also prevent lag.
- Zombie Manor and Menagerie should be built in a reasonable timeframe now.
- Added Colorblind-friendly colors into the game.
- Fixed the crafting item, bomb, not showing.
- Fixed Zombie Manor x and y locations upon exiting.
- Added a ‘Starting’ Chest when you begin a new character.
- Added fall and winter art to the beach.
- Replaced the numbers on the chest with pictures for what it does instead when you click on it.
- Fixed Yeti portrait art.
- Increased the spawn rate for worms.
- Fixed goblins not completing their dying animation on level 20.
- Added a ‘Confirm Exit’ text when leaving the game.
- Fixed the entering Barn and Coop bug.
- Fixed the Iron Breastplate crash while equipping it.
- Fixed the shower for transformed players (werewolf, wendigo, bat, giant).
